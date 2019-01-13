Is Tianjin Development Holdings Limited (HKG:882) Potentially Undervalued?

Tianjin Development Holdings Limited (HKG:882), which is in the integrated utilities business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Tianjin Development Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Tianjin Development Holdings?

Good news, investors! Tianjin Development Holdings is still a bargain right now. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Tianjin Development Holdings’s ratio of 6.92x is below its peer average of 16.01x, which suggests the stock is undervalued compared to the Integrated Utilities industry. However, given that Tianjin Development Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Tianjin Development Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Tianjin Development Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since 882 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 882 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 882. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Tianjin Development Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Tianjin Development Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Tianjin Development Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

