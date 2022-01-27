Tianqi Lithium Returns to Annual Profit Thanks to Battery Boom

Annie Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp., the Chinese battery-material supplier that’s planning to list in Hong Kong, will return to profitability for the first time in three years due to surging electric-vehicle demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company said late Wednesday it expects preliminary full-year net income of 1.8 billion yuan to 2.4 billion yuan ($284 million to $378 million) for 2021.

It cited capacity expansions by battery manufacturers, higher lithium product prices and sales volumes, and improved investment income from miner Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile as reasons for the result. The official figures are likely to be released in late April.

Chinese lithium carbonate prices have been on a tear, jumping by almost a third this year after surging more than 400% in 2021. The global push toward an electrified transport fleet has fired up consumption of the battery material and supplies are struggling to keep pace.

The resurgence in demand helped Tianqi make a profit for three quarters in a row last year, after suffering seven consecutive quarterly losses. It made a 1.8 billion yuan loss in 2020 amid debt repayment pressures that forced it to sell part of its stake in the Greenbushes mine -- the world’s largest lithium project -- in Western Australia.

See also: Supply Squeeze Risks Are Pushing Lithium Higher and Higher

First-quarter earnings should continue to be supported by higher lithium carbonate prices, Daiwa Capital Markets analysts Dennis Ip and Leo Ho said in a note. However, Tianqi will likely see a sharp increase in the cost of spodumene -- a lithium-bearing raw mineral -- under an annual price adjustment mechanism, they said.

Tianqi, whose shares already trade in Shenzhen, is reviving a plan to list in Hong Kong. The lithium supplier is working with China International Capital Corp., Morgan Stanley and CMB International on a share offering that could take place as soon as mid-2022 and may raise $1 billion to $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said earlier.

Shares of the company rose as much as 6.8% on Thursday in Shenzhen.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Livent (LTHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $21.74, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session.

  • Japan $87 Billion Innovation Fund Ramps Up Alternative Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s 10 trillion yen ($87 billion) innovation fund designed to support cutting edge research is boosting its focus on alternative investments as it nears its launch.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,

  • Samsung Matches Record Sales With Big Spending on Chip Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is stepping up spending on advanced chipmaking technology as it sees growing demand for its smartphones, displays and memory products.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-

  • White House to enter crypto regulation fray, with eye on financial stability

    The Biden administration is preparing to release a government-wide strategy to regulate crypto as early as February

  • Inflation will hurt both stocks and bonds, so you need to rethink how you’ll hedge risks

    A 60/40 portfolio will bring massive losses, so it's time to invest in something other than bonds to provide some safety and income, writes Nouriel Roubini.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Beijing Olympics highlights US government and corporations divide over China

    The Beijing Olympics kick off next week under a cloud of controversy, with six countries including the U.S. announcing diplomatic boycotts over China’s human rights abuses.

  • When Cathie Wood Loses, He Wins, and It Started With a Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- The stray tweet stood out: Why not start a fund to bet against Cathie Wood, the star investor who’s been stumbling so hard?Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years Away“Holy crap, that’s a grea

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Long Live 33/33/33.

    A portfolio of stocks and bonds used to be the gold standard, but it just doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s time to throw some alternative investments into the mix.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • Bitcoin price worst-case scenario is a $14,000 bottom, strategist says

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin's recent price drop, the cryptocurrency’s correlation with equities, and one strategist's note on where bitcoin could go from here.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]