Tianqi Lithium Wins Nod for $1 Billion Hong Kong Listing
(Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp., a Chinese supplier of the key material used in batteries, has won the Hong Kong stock exchange’s approval for its planned listing in the city, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The Shenzhen-listed company received the green light following a hearing Thursday with the Hong Kong bourse’s listing committee, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It’s considering raising $1 billion to $1.2 billion in the share sale, one of the people said.
Tianqi Lithium plans to start gauging investor demand for the offering as soon as next week, the people said. At $1 billion, Tianqi Lithium’s offering would be Hong Kong’s biggest listing so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Deliberations are ongoing, and details such as the fundraising amount and timing could still change, the people said. A representative for Tianqi Lithium declined to comment.
Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corp. and CMB International Capital Corp. are the joint sponsors of the deal, according to a preliminary prospectus.
Shares of Tianqi Lithium rose about 0.4% in early trading in Shenzhen on Friday, giving it a market value of about $25 billion.
(Adds Tianqi’s share move in last paragraph.)
