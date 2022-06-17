Tianqi Lithium Wins Nod for $1 Billion Hong Kong Listing

Pei Li
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp., a Chinese supplier of the key material used in batteries, has won the Hong Kong stock exchange’s approval for its planned listing in the city, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Shenzhen-listed company received the green light following a hearing Thursday with the Hong Kong bourse’s listing committee, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It’s considering raising $1 billion to $1.2 billion in the share sale, one of the people said.

Tianqi Lithium plans to start gauging investor demand for the offering as soon as next week, the people said. At $1 billion, Tianqi Lithium’s offering would be Hong Kong’s biggest listing so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Deliberations are ongoing, and details such as the fundraising amount and timing could still change, the people said. A representative for Tianqi Lithium declined to comment.

Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corp. and CMB International Capital Corp. are the joint sponsors of the deal, according to a preliminary prospectus.

Shares of Tianqi Lithium rose about 0.4% in early trading in Shenzhen on Friday, giving it a market value of about $25 billion.

(Adds Tianqi’s share move in last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country's top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135 to the dollar - this week and rising bond yields heap pressure on the Bank of Japan's yield curve control. Kanda would oversee currency intervention to prevent excess volatility from hurting economic and financial stability, amid speculation that Tokyo may sell the dollar to buy yen.

  • Creditors to vote on Garuda Indonesia's $9.7 billion debt settlement

    Garuda Indonesia's creditors including Britain's Rolls-Royce and French planemaker Airbus will vote on Friday on a $9.7 billion debt restructuring proposal, for which the flag carrier is confident of winning enough backing to move forward. A simple majority from creditors at the meeting is needed to secure a binding agreement for all 501 claimants, which include holders of the firm's $500 million sukuk. CEO Irfan Setiaputra on Thursday told a news briefing he was confident the plan would get the required votes and said Airbus and engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce had already backed the proposals.

  • Hong Kong Cuts Isolation Period for Handover Events, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Hong Kong officials will only do a three-day hotel quarantine ahead of the city’s July 1 celebrations, according to the South China Morning Post, casting fresh doubt over President Xi Jinping’s attendance.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the Pric

  • Curve Flattening Trade in Southeast Asia Is Set to Get Hotter

    (Bloomberg) -- Long bonds in Southeast Asia are set to outperform shorter-dated notes as policy makers turn more hawkish, turning the curve flattening trade into a hot bet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With E

  • 7 Tips To Save Money on Walmart Groceries in June

    Amid soaring inflation and busy summers full of pool parties and vacations, savvy Walmart shoppers will be on the lookout for budgeting hacks that can help keep their Walmart grocery costs down in...

  • NASA's Perseverance rover captured images of its own litter, and it shows how Mars is becoming a junkyard

    The Perseverance team took pictures of a thermal blanket used during its landing. Space junk is a growing concern for space agencies.

  • Forget Floor-to-Ceiling Windows. This $22.5 Million Manhattan Penthouse Comes With a Glass Roof.

    The unique 3,515-square-foot duplex offers unparalleled views of the city—and the stars.

  • Don't Fall for This Alarming Real Estate Myth

    When you invest in an income property, you can make the decision to purchase a given home based on factors like how saturated the rental market is and what the area demographics look like. Furthermore, when you buy an income property, you might manage to collect enough rent to cover your mortgage and related costs so you're spending very little of your own capital to maintain that property. When you buy a home to live in yourself, you don't have rental income coming in to offset your costs.

  • Morgan Stanley's chief strategist called the last 3 crashes — and he says the Fed's latest rate hike just raised the odds of recession

    "You're bringing rate hikes forward even faster. The Fed is hiking into a slowdown," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief US strategist, said.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Crypto Industry Shows Cracks as a Second Firm Limits Withdrawals

    Four days after Celsius Network halted customer access to crypto assets, a second yield firm capped withdrawals and a crypto hedge fund failed to repay some creditors.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Boring but Beautiful Stocks That Can Make You Richer by 2030

    Wall Street and investors have been sent a stern reminder in 2022 that stocks can go down just as easily as they can climb. Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite have tumbled a respective 17%, 22%, and 33%. This places the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite firmly in the grip of a bear market.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Binance boss CZ says the crypto downturn could last 4 years—and he plans to go on a spending spree

    For one of the biggest crypto players, the chaos is a golden moment: the chance to go on a buying spree, with the potential to snap up talent and companies at depressed prices.

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.