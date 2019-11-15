Is Tianyun International Holdings Limited's (HKG:6836) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Tianyun International Holdings Limited's (HKG:6836) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Tianyun International Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 5.61, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 17.8%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tianyun International Holdings:

P/E of 5.61 = HK$0.86 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.15 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Tianyun International Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Tianyun International Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (15.4) P/E for companies in the food industry.

Tianyun International Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Tianyun International Holdings's earnings per share grew by -8.4% in the last twelve months. And it has improved its earnings per share by 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Tianyun International Holdings's P/E?

Tianyun International Holdings has net cash of CN¥208m. This is fairly high at 25% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Tianyun International Holdings's P/E Ratio

Tianyun International Holdings has a P/E of 5.6. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.2. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders don't think it will. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.