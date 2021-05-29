Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft set to launch to China's space station -state media

China marks its Space Day

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - China will launch the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft to the country's space station at 8:55 PM Beijing time (1255 GMT) on Saturday, the China National Space Administration said, according to state media on Saturday.

Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel" in Chinese, is the second of 11 needed to complete China's first self-developed space station around 2022, and follows the launch of the key module Tianhe in late April.

Tianzhou-2 will be launched via a carrier rocket, state media said.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

