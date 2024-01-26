Tibbits Opera House is back after successful 2023 season

COLDWATER — Tibbits Opera House is almost back to its pre-COVID 2019 financial levels.

Tibbits Opera House Executive Director Christine Delaney

The board and staff were given an update during its annual organizational meeting Thursday.

Tibbits opened for 230 days in the last fiscal year with 91 events. The use was below 2019, when 107 events used the theater. However, the use increased from 43 shows in 2021 to 50 in 2020, during the pandemic.

Executive Director Christine Delaney said of the 2023 events, "53 were Tibbits events, and 33 were community events. Five were events where we partnered with somebody else to do the show." Many were multi-day performances.

"We actually made money on summer theater last year," said Peter Riopelle, the artistic director.

The musical "Grease," according to Delaney, "broke all of our attendance records for the last 20 years. We've increased prices over those 20 years, so it was very successful."

The 2023 summer production of "Grease" became the most successful show in the last 20 years at Tibbits.

Riopelle promised a more exciting series of summer stock presentations this year.

"It's time to start taking chances again and start building our audience. I think we have something for everybody. I am excited about this season," he said, adding shows will include "Rent" and "Sweeney Todd."

Total revenues for the Tibbits Opera Foundation and Arts Council for the fiscal year from October 2022 to September 2023 were $1,542,609. Net revenues were $249,817. Major 2023 revenue sources included:

Show revenues: $387,000, up from $255,693 the previous year

Donations : $388,253, down $7,630 from the prior year

Rental income : $42,771 in 2023, an increase of $4,147 from 2022

Grants: $421,810, over four times the prior year

Tibbits received COVID-19 relief funding after the main stage shows occurred outdoors at the smaller The Ponds Pavilion in 2020 and 2021.

Delaney emphasized the Tibbits shows are just part of the theater use. Out-of-town promoters bring in shows and musical events that are very profitable for the theater.

"We bring our costs down dramatically for our local arts, the high schools, local groups, the clubs," she said.

The theater still must charge them because of building costs, like $200 a day for the utilities. "Those costs are going up. We do try to make it as feasible for them to be able to do their shows," Delaney said.

Increased revenues are needed for the shows planned for this summer season. Delaney said they are bigger and cost more to produce.

Tibbits Opera House

Tibbits Opera House, built in 1882, is Michigan's second oldest operating theater.

Delaney said the foundation did little to maintain the building until the original facade was restored in 2013.

Board President Chris Donbrock said that over the last three years, while hampered by the pandemic, the foundation provided "new electrical, LED lighting, better sound, new heating and air conditioning," and upgrades for better audience safety.

Donations, revenues, and fundraisers paid for remodeled dressing rooms and emergency sewer repairs last year.

This summer, general maintenance is planned.

The executive director said, "If you make the investment, you have to maintain the investment. That's really been our message."

-- Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Tibbits Opera House reports 2023 season next to best after COVID-19