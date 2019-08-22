Should You Like Tibet Water Resources Ltd.’s (HKG:1115) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Tibet Water Resources Ltd. (HKG:1115) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tibet Water Resources:

0.085 = CN¥317m ÷ (CN¥4.9b - CN¥1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Tibet Water Resources has an ROCE of 8.5%.

Is Tibet Water Resources's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Tibet Water Resources's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 3.7% average in the Beverage industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Aside from the industry comparison, Tibet Water Resources's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can see in the image below how Tibet Water Resources's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Tibet Water Resources has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Tibet Water Resources's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Tibet Water Resources has total liabilities of CN¥1.2b and total assets of CN¥4.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.