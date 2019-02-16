Are Tibet Water Resources Ltd.’s (HKG:1115) High Returns Really That Great?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Tibet Water Resources Ltd. (HKG:1115) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Tibet Water Resources:

0.093 = CN¥373m ÷ (CN¥4.7b – CN¥883m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Tibet Water Resources has an ROCE of 9.4%.

Does Tibet Water Resources Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Tibet Water Resources’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 3.0% average in the Beverage industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Tibet Water Resources’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Tibet Water Resources’s current ROCE of 9.4% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 13%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

SEHK:1115 Last Perf February 16th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Tibet Water Resources has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Tibet Water Resources’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Tibet Water Resources has total liabilities of CN¥883m and total assets of CN¥4.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 19% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.