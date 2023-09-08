Tibetans protest China's G20 summit participation over Beijing's occupation of Tibet

On Friday, members of the Tibetan community protested against China's participation in the G20 summit because of China's occupation of Tibet. Photo by Tibetan Youth Congress

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Tibetan Youth Congress on Friday peacefully protested China's participation in the G20 summit in north Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla area.

They held banners and chanted anti-China slogans, while some painted "Free Tibet" on their faces and bodies.

"This protest is not against India or India hosting the G20 Summit. We are raising these slogans against the Chinese participation in the G20 Summit,'' Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup said.

Dhundup said the protest was aimed at China's occupation of Tibet. He said the Chinese government illegally occupies Tibet and the situation there is currently "very critical."

China insists Tibet is Chinese because it was once part of the Mongel-led Yuan dynasty. China forced Tibetan leaders to sign a treaty in 1951 that allows Chinese occupation while supposedly guaranteeing Tibetan "autonomy."

Tibetans protest against China's participation in the G20 summit and China's occupation of Tibet, ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi on Friday. Photo by Tibetan Youth Congress

The Dalai Lama and many of his followers fled to India during a 1959 Tibetan uprising against the Chinese occupation. He and the Tibetan people consider the treaty dealing with the Chinese occupation, known as "The Seventeen Point Agreement," as one that was signed under duress.

Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't attending the G20 summit in person.

Members of the Tibetan community protest against China's occupation of Tibet on Friday in New Delhi. China insists Tibet is Chinese because it was once part of the Mongel-led Yuan dynasty. Photo by Tibetan Youth Congress

President Joe Biden was expected to arrive Friday for the summit in New Delhi with a planned meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi before the G20 meeting begins.