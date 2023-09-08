Tibetans protest China's G20 summit participation over Beijing's occupation of Tibet
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Tibetan Youth Congress on Friday peacefully protested China's participation in the G20 summit in north Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla area.
They held banners and chanted anti-China slogans, while some painted "Free Tibet" on their faces and bodies.
"This protest is not against India or India hosting the G20 Summit. We are raising these slogans against the Chinese participation in the G20 Summit,'' Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup said.
Dhundup said the protest was aimed at China's occupation of Tibet. He said the Chinese government illegally occupies Tibet and the situation there is currently "very critical."
China insists Tibet is Chinese because it was once part of the Mongel-led Yuan dynasty. China forced Tibetan leaders to sign a treaty in 1951 that allows Chinese occupation while supposedly guaranteeing Tibetan "autonomy."
The Dalai Lama and many of his followers fled to India during a 1959 Tibetan uprising against the Chinese occupation. He and the Tibetan people consider the treaty dealing with the Chinese occupation, known as "The Seventeen Point Agreement," as one that was signed under duress.
Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't attending the G20 summit in person.
President Joe Biden was expected to arrive Friday for the summit in New Delhi with a planned meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi before the G20 meeting begins.