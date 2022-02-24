Tibor Nagy asks, 'When it comes to Putin, will world learn from history?'

Former U.S. National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski said it so succinctly: “Russia can be either an empire or a democracy, but it cannot be both... Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be an empire, but with Ukraine suborned and then subordinated, Russia automatically becomes an empire.” We are at that crossroads, and events in the near future will show not just wither Russia but also wither the West’s credibility.

There is no doubt about the direction President Putin is following. For him there is no such country as Ukraine – nor has there ever been; it’s simply a space on the map, with most of its territory taken from historic Russia and smaller bits from Lithuania, Poland and the former Austria-Hungary. Some historians may support Putin’s thesis, but the fact is that Ukrainians very much believe there is a Ukraine, just as Poles believed in Poland, even while that nation ceased to exist for several centuries. Russians and Ukrainians share a common heritage, culture, nearly identical language, and about two-thirds of Ukrainians are also Orthodox Christians. And this is Putin’s biggest concern – because if Ukraine, which only gained independence in 1991, develops into a Western-oriented functioning democracy, it would present an existential threat to Putin’s personal autocratic kleptocracy.

So, in Putin’s worldview, Ukraine cannot be allowed to escape from Russia’s clutches because that could give Russians – especially the young – similar thoughts. This is not about Russia’s welfare; it’s about Putin’s (and his cronies) ability to continue their grotesque self-enrichment through parasitic governance. Interestingly, Boris Yeltsin, the leader who took Russia out of the Soviet Union in 1991, did so in partnership with the then leaders of Ukraine and Belarus (now, unfortunately back to being a Russian puppet). Yeltsin was a strong supporter of Ukrainian freedom, and Russia was one of the first states to recognize Ukraine’s independence. Unlike Putin, Yeltsin also wanted to build a Russian democracy, not another empire.

Ninety years ago, the world faced another autocrat with ambitions similar to Putin’s of rebuilding a lost empire – and, unfortunately, the nations which could have stymied Hitler’s ambitions wilted; with devastating results. Hitler achieved his initial objectives without his army, depending on propaganda, posturing, diplomatic threats, hybrid warfare, and, mostly, the naivete and impotence of the international community. He was able to militarize the Rhineland, dismember Czechoslovakia, and absorb Austria without firing a shot. And he brazenly started the shooting war by claiming that Poland invaded Germany! Sound familiar? Putin is very much following the playbook, and so far he’s had a string of successes: annexing the Crimea and occupying parts of Georgia and Eastern Ukraine. And his recent “demands” that Ukraine must never become a member of NATO, as well as Russia deciding limits on how former Soviet clients can participate in the organization, evokes Hitler’s theatrics which resulted in the shameful Munich Agreement.

So, the world has a choice – learn from past mistakes or repeat them. Bullies usually back down; but who knows what Putin will do – perhaps even he hasn’t decided yet. But the possible scenarios are no mystery – ranging from a full-scale military attack and occupation of Ukraine (unlikely) to backing down (also unlikely). Putin doesn’t deal in black and white – he’s a master of greys. He will look for maximum maneuverability in the space the international community allots him and take the most gain he can. The West must not lose its nerve -- again. We must prepare for posturing, threats, cyberattacks, social media blitzes, hybrid warfare, armed incursions, etc. – but we must stay steadfast. No more Munichs! Because, as history shows, after Ukraine would come the Baltics, then the Balkans, then… And keeping a close watch on how all this plays out is China – with its own plans for eventual world domination.

Ambassador Tibor Nagy was most recently Assistant Secretary of State for Africa after serving as Texas Tech’s Vice Provost for International Affairs and a 30-year career as a US Diplomat.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Russia-Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin examined by ambassador Tibor Nagy

