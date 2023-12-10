Ticehurst crash leaves two men with life-threatening injuries

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage

Two men in their 80s have suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash in East Sussex.

The crash, involving a white Honda and a blue Vauxhall, happened at the junction of Whiligh and High Street in Ticehurst at about 12:50 GMT on Friday.

Two men - the driver and passenger of the Honda - were taken to hospital, where they remain in serious but stable conditions

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

