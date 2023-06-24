What do tick nests look like? What to know about the clusters of eggs and how to react

Tick season is in full swing in some states, which means tick-related illnesses such as Lyme disease are on the rise.

One state in particular, Michigan, is facing the issue more than ever, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

And where there are ticks, there are surely tick “nests” to be found. These gelatinous, caviar-like clusters of eggs are anything but appetizing and, should you find one, will undoubtedly make your stomach drop.

The small pests can be dangerous to humans and pets because they can be infected with bacteria, viruses or parasites. Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains, but others like Colorado tick fever, Powassan encephalitis, and Q fever can be transmitted to humans as well.

Here's what you need to know when it comes to tick eggs.

What do tick nests look like?

First and foremost, a tick “nest” isn’t really a nest at all. Rather than making a nest, female ticks opt to lay their eggs anywhere they please. This is usually a soft spot, such as a plot of soil or within blades of grass. What might be called a “nest” is simply a mass of sticky eggs.

Tick nests may contain hundreds of eggs but are usually only an inch at most in diameter. The eggs have a murky, orb-like appearance and stick together until they are ready to hatch, which can occur anywhere from weeks to months after the eggs are laid.

Image features a female lone star tick (Amblyomma americanum) ovipositing (laying eggs). She will lay perhaps 3,000 eggs and then die.

What to do if you find a tick nest

Tick nests can generally be found outdoors, near ground level. Once the ticks hatch, they start out as six-legged larvae before growing into eight-legged, parasitic adults. All ticks require a host to survive, so many die before getting a chance to mature, according to the CDC.

Ticks are resilient animals, so attempting to destroy a tick nest using force will usually yield unpromising results. Tick eggs carry disease much like full-grown ticks do, so you should never attempt to remove a tick nest with your bare hands.

Submerging tick eggs into rubbing alcohol will kill the eggs, but you should be careful to use gloves and other safety precautions before attempting to do so.

How to prevent tick bites

Ticks that survive past the larva phase carry diseases such as Lyme disease and can spread infections to their host through bites. If not properly prevented or treated, tick-related illnesses can be deadly.

Use precaution when occupying heavily wooded or grassy areas, and check for ticks on your clothes, hair, and body before heading indoors. Ticks are especially attracted to dogs and other furry animals, so remember to check your pet for ticks, especially after long walks or other outdoor activities.

When outside, use insect repellent and try to stick to well-paved areas. Wear hats, long sleeves, and cover up when you can to prevent tick bites.

What to do if a tick bites you

If a tick bites you, you can usually prevent the tick from burrowing further into the skin by removing it with a pair of tweezers. Clean the affected area with rubbing alcohol after removal and seek medical attention if your symptoms worsen.

Tick nests vs. ticks: what to focus on

Proper disposal of tick nests allows for the lessening of the threat of tick-related illness. However, the ticks you'll likely spot this summer will be adults rather than eggs, so keep an eye out and remember to stay prepared.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tick nests: What to do if you see insect egg clusters