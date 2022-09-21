Stock market today: 3 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance

Stock futures are slightly higher with the Federal Reserve’s meeting in focus as investors expected another rate hike.

Here are 3 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance in premarket trading:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND): Shares of Beyond Meat move lower in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company suspended its chief operating officer, Doug Ramsey, after he was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of biting a man’s nose. The plant-based company released a statement announcing that Ramsey “has been suspended effective immediately” and that Jonathan Nelson, senior vice president of manufacturing operations, would take over on an interim basis in the meantime.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX): Shares of the online fashion retailer fell in premarket trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected loss and a drop in active clients from a year ago due to the macroeconomic environment. Stitch Fix posted a loss of $96.3 million, or 89 cents a share, during the three months that ended July 30, compared to the profit of $21.5 million from a year ago. Shares of the stock have 75% so far this year.

“Today’s macroeconomic environment and its impact on retail spending has been a challenge to navigate, but we remain committed to working through our transformation and returning to profitability," CEO Elizabeth Spaulding wrote in the earnings release.

Nike (NKE): Shares of the athletic brand were largely flat in pre-market trading after Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih lowered her rating on the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight on Tuesday, citing concerns over excess inventory in the company's wholesale business.

“Despite already-cautious investor sentiment, we believe that margin expansion will be more challenged in the medium-term, and therefore pressure on earnings may make it difficult for NKE to break out of a trading range over the next 12-to-18 months,” she wrote in a research note.

Nike reports first-quarter earnings on Sept. 29. The company expects revenue to be flat or slightly above $12.25 billion from a year ago. Yih expects the company to post results that are in line with the street estimates but will be awaiting forward-looking commentary that could signal challenges ahead.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

