Ticket deadline approaching for MLK dinner this month

Jan. 3—A Meadville celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. takes place Jan. 15. Tickets to the community dinner remain available until 5 p.m. Friday and cost $25.

The birthday celebration will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in Schultz Banquet Hall at Allegheny College, 549 Park Ave. The event is a joint effort of the college, Family & Community Christian Association (FCCA), the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund and the Meadville chapter of the NAACP.

"The FCCA is proud to be a part of the planning of the dinner, which has become a beloved annual community gathering to celebrate the life of Dr. King," said Jackie Roberson, executive director of FCCA. "We are looking forward to this year's dinner when speakers will help us to explore how we rekindle and share hope in our current world."

The Rev. Jason Whittaker, pastor of Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Buffalo, New York, and Dominique "Dom" Turner, associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at Allegheny, will be the featured speakers at the dinner. The theme for the event is "Rediscovering Hope."

The evening will also include what has become a beloved tradition at the event: the Rev. Marvin Burnett's delivery of Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech.

—More information: Contact Danielle Harris at the FCCA, (814) 337-4279.