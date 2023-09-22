Can you get a ticket for driving with high beams on in Idaho? Here’s what the law says

You’re driving along at night on a quiet country road when, in the distance, you see a pair of bright-white headlights coming your way.

No worries, they’ll turn the headlights down as they approach, right? Instead, they fly right past you with their high beams still on, briefly blinding you to where you can’t see the road.

That danger is why it’s illegal to keep your high beams on, according to Idaho law. Improper headlight use can put the driver at risk of getting pulled over or, even worse, in an accident.

Idaho law states that:

A driver approaching an oncoming vehicle within 500 feet must either Approaching a car from behind within 200 feet must not use the uppermost distribution of light, which is the high beams. The driver can put the high beams back on when overtaking and passing a driver.

In summary, if you’re approaching a car within 500 feet, you should turn off your high beams, or if you’re behind a vehicle within 200 feet, you should turn them off.

Punishment for improper use of high beams in Idaho

Failure to properly use high beams in Idaho can result in a fine between $10 and $141.50. Three penalty points will also be imposed on your license.

Idaho headlight laws

Keep these laws in mind when driving with your headlights on, per Idaho law:

Headlights are required between sunset and sunrise for any vehicle driving on the road.

Headlights must be visible from at least 500 yards away.

Aside from motorcycles, every vehicle must be equipped with at least two headlights at the front of the car.

Blue lights and red flashing lights are prohibited.

Headlights cannot be covered in any material which is either very reflective or non-transparent.