Ticket prices soar as Kentucky prepares to play No. 1 Georgia. Check out these rates

As the University of Kentucky’s football team prepares for perhaps its biggest regular season game of the year, ticket prices are through the roof.

The No. 20 Wildcats will head to Athens Saturday to face No. 1-ranked University of Georgia. Kentucky enters the highly anticipated showdown after defeating No. 22 Florida 33-14 Sept. 30, while the Bulldogs narrowly defeated Auburn 27-20.

The matchup between these two undefeated SEC foes will draw a nationally televised broadcast from ESPN, but the biggest fans might hope to travel to Georgia and catch the game from Sanford Stadium. If a road trip to the defending national champions’ turf is calling your name, options are available thanks to an expansive (and expensive) price range.

Last-minute ticket prices for Kentucky-Georgia

The Herald-Leader has rounded up a list of last-minute ticket options for Kentucky’s game against Georgia. As of Oct. 2, these price ranges reflect face-value tickets available through several leading industry vendors. Taxes and fees are not included in the following estimates.

▪ StubHub: Single tickets starting at $130 each.

▪ SeatGeek: Single tickets starting at $107 each.

▪ Vivid Seats: Single tickets starting at $118 each.

▪ Ticketmaster: Single tickets starting at $138 each.

▪ TickPick: Single tickets starting at $160 each.

▪ Gametime: Single tickets starting at $126 each.

Tickets are no longer available for purchase directly through Georgia’s football program, according to its website.

How to watch UK-UGA from home

You’ve got plenty of options at your disposal if a trip to Athens isn’t in the cards this week.

ESPN will televise the clash between 5-0 Kentucky and 5-0 Georgia at 7 p.m. Oct. 7. Sean McDonough will provide the play-by-play call alongside analyst Greg McElroy and sideline reporter Molly McGrath.

Additional video streams are available through ESPN’s website and mobile app or ESPN+, the network’s paid streaming platform. You can catch radio streams through the university-run UK Sports Network. Traditional radio broadcasts should be available through WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FM 98.1.

Georgia defeated Kentucky 16-6 when the programs last met in November 2022. Kentucky owns a 12-62 all-time record against Georgia since 1939, including 13 straight losses after beating the Bulldogs on the road back in 2009.

