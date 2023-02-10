Tickets available to see rare phenomenon at Yosemite National Park

NextShark

Rajiv Surendra starred as Kevin Gnapoor, or Kevin G., the memorable Mathlete captain in the 2004 film “Mean Girls,” but disappeared from Hollywood shortly thereafter. In a recent interview with GQ’s Michelle Yang, he opened up about how he worked hard to pursue a leading role in the 2012 movie adaptation of “The Life of Pi” before eventually being rejected. Surendra, now aged 33, was in his first year of college while filming “Mean Girls,” and during this time he heard about how Hollywood was interested in adapting the bestselling novel into a film.