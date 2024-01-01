Get tickets now for Monday Jan. 1 Powerball drawing. Jackpot is $810 million

There was no grand prize winner from the Saturday night Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to climb. It is now worth an estimated $810 million with a cash value of $408.9 million.

That makes Monday's jackpot the fifth highest in the Powerball lottery's 31-year history.

There were Match 5 $1 million tickets sold in Colorado, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee and Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winning tickets were sold in Texas and West Virginia.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Jan. 1, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Was there a Powerball jackpot winner Saturday?

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

What were the Powerball winning numbers for 12/30/23?

The Powerball numbers for Saturday, Dec. 30 were 10, 11, 26, 27 and 34. The red Powerball was 7 and the Powerplay was 4X.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 Powerball winning numbers

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 27 were 4, 11, 38, 51 and 68. The red Powerball was 5 and the Powerplay was 3X.

Here's what to know about the drawing and how to play:

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is Monday, Jan. 1. at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale until 10 p.m.

What days are the Powerball drawings?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

What are the Powerball payouts?

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What is the Power Play?

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply nonjackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball 1/1/2024 drawing for $810 million jackpot