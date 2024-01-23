Tickets on sale for 117th Cass County Republican Lincoln Day event

Jan. 23—Tickets are now available for the 117th annual Cass County Republican Lincoln Day celebration.

The event begins with appetizers at 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 17 and will be held at the 4-H Community Center, 2281 E. CR 125 N. Dinner and the program starts at 5:30.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet local officials and hear from Indiana governor candidates.

Tickets are $30 each and will need to be purchased no later than Feb. 10. Make checks payable to Cass County Republican Central Committee or CCRCC.

Checks can be mailed to CCRCC, PO Box 791, Logansport, IN 46947.

For questions, please call David Richey at 574-398_8050 or Barrie McClain at 574-870-4683.