Tickets on sale for 40th Candlelight Tour of Homes

Dec. 2—As the holiday season approaches, many small towns like Weatherford are inviting the community and visitors to tour their historic homes decorated with festive lights, ornaments and greenery. These tours are not only a way to celebrate the season, but also to showcase the rich history and architecture of our communities.

The Parker County Heritage Society will host the 40th Candlelight Tour of Homes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The six diverse historical homes on this year's tour date from 1889 to 1939 and showcase different styles and eras. The highlight of the tour is the Campbell-Watson Home, a majestic mansion on a hill surrounded by woods in Weatherford. You will also see a Victorian Home from 1896 that preserves the past with its architecture, craftsmanship and culture. Next, you will visit a Victorian Farm House from 1899, a classic example of the Victorian period style. Don't miss the elegant 1939 Tudor style brick home and the charming storybook house, a Victorian Queen Ann home from 1896 in the heart of downtown Weatherford.

This year there is a very special historic cottage which is actually an Airbnb. The "Urbanology Cottage", a cozy and quirky space that blends old and new trends, was built in 1922 and renovated by the award-winning interior design firm, Urbanology Design. The firm, based in North Richland Hills, is known for creating interiors that are bright, modern and cozy, striking a balance between style and comfort.

They won the 2023 HGTV Designer of the Year in the category "Dramatic Before & After" (Editors pick).

Visit www.parkercountyheritagesociety.com for ticket information. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 12 and younger, which allows you access to any place on the tour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and can be picked up at the Doss Center (1400 Texas Drive). Please bring proof of purchase. They can also be purchased there via cash or check, or at the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, 401 Fort Worth Highway. Tickets purchased at the chamber must be by cash or check until 2 p.m. on the day of the tour.

The main sponsors for the 40th Candlelight Tour are DRI Construction, First Bank of Texas, Texas Butane and Pee Wee Cray Used Cars.

Location and home sponsors include Holland Lake Rehabilitation Center and Wellness Center, Kimberly Benge- Photography and Recaptured Charm, Lisa Jacobs-Williams Trew Real Estate, Citizen's National Bank, Bodiford—Century 21 Judge Fite, Alamo Title-Michelle Worthington and Remax Trinity, PlainsCapital Bank, Rosa's Café and Texas Bank.

Find more info, as well as a map with all locations, at parkercountyheritagesociety.com/.