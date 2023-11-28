Tickets on sale for Gen. Custer's 184th birthday celebration on Dec. 9 in New Rumley

NEW RUMLEY ‒ The Custer Memorial Association will present "George Armstrong Custer in the 1864 Overland Campaign" on Dec. 9 at the New Rumley Global Methodist Church.

The program is in observance of Gen. George Armstrong Custer's 184th birthday and New Rumley is Custer's birthplace. It will address the Michigan Cavalry Brigade's participation in one of the Civil War's most important campaigns.

The General George Armstrong Custer Memorial

Speaker is Eric J. Wittenberg of Columbus, an award-winning Civil War author whose specialty is Union cavalry actions. He is the author of 24 published books and dozens of articles, most of which focus on the mounted arm. Educated at Dickinson College and the University of Pittsburgh School of law, he is an attorney in private practice.

Wittenberg serves on the boards of the Little Bighorn Associates and Central Virginia Battlefields Trust and is the program coordinator for the Chambersburg Civil War Seminars and Tours.

The program begins at 5:30 with a family-style dinner at the church. The Custer Memorial Association's Rick Williams will host the dinner. After dinner, the program will be held in the church sanctuary.

Cost of the event is $18 per person. Seating is limited. Make reservations by Dec. 2 or for more information by calling Dave Rose at 740-945-3455 or mailing to P.O. Box 111, Jewett, OH 43986. Tickets are also available at the Harrison County Visitor's Center in Cadiz.

