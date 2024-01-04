Tickets sold out the fastest since 2009 for the latest Kansas Holiday Millionaire Raffle

Tickets sold out the fastest they had since 2009 for the version of the Kansas Lottery's Holiday Millionaire Raffle held Wednesday.

The last of the 150,000 available tickets was sold the morning of Dec. 1, said Cory Thone, the lottery's social media manager and public information officer.

The winning number drawn Wednesday for the $1 million ticket was 096618, according to the raffle's website, where all winning numbers can be found.

Where was last year's $1 million winning ticket bought?

Wednesday's drawing was the 15th in the annual raffle, for which the first drawing took place Dec. 31, 2009, Thone said.

The $1 million ticket for last January's raffle was sold in Olathe and claimed anonymously last year, he said.

The $1 million tickets in January 2021 and January 2020 were both bought in Shawnee County by Osage County residents, who also chose to remain anonymous.

How do you play?

Tickets went on sale for $20 each beginning Sept. 1 in the latest raffle, with the purchase of tickets being by "quick pick" only, said the raffle's website.

Early Bird drawings in which one winner won $30,000 each were held Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.

The $1 million winner was drawn Wednesday, along with winners of one prize each in the amounts of $100,000 and $25,000, two prizes of $10,000, 10 prizes of $5,000, 30 prizes of $1,000, 800 prizes of $100 and 4,800 prizes of $50.

The number "095156" was drawn to win $100,000, "024398" was drawn to win $25,000 and "096746" and "129239" were each drawn to win $10,000, the raffle's website said.

Where can winnings be claimed?

Players have 365 days to claim their winnings, which they may do anonymously.

Prizes in the amounts of $1,000 or more must be claimed at the Kansas Lottery headquarters at 128 N. Kansas Ave. in Topeka, while $50 and $100 prizes can be claimed at most retailer locations, according to the raffle's website.

