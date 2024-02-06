‘Ticking time bomb’: Man accused of shooting woman, causing SWAT standoff in Danvers to face a judge

A gunman accused of shooting a woman and then barricading himself inside a mobile home, causing a tense SWAT standoff in Danvers, is expected to face a judge Tuesday.

Joseph Hurley, 62, is slated to be arraigned in Salem District Court on several charges including armed assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Danvers Police Chief Jamie Lovell.

Hurley shot the victim in a trailer at a Danvers mobile home park at 98 Newbury Street on Monday around noon, Tucker and Lovell said.

The victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s trailer and call 911, stating that she had been shot multiple times.

As responding officers approached the trailers, police said Hurley fired several rounds from his window.

Authorities surrounded the mobile home community with guns drawn, shutting down both lanes of Route 1 Southbound for several hours, and evacuating a nearby daycare.

The SWAT team tried to get Hurley to surrender before smashing through his window with a vehicle. He was taken from the scene in handcuffs on a stretcher.

Neighbors said they worried something like this might happen.

“Just a ticking time bomb waiting to blow up,” said Kem Salvago. “All of a sudden he ended up losing it and shot her over something silly, over a pack of cigarettes.”

The woman who was shot was flown to a Boston hospital. Her condition has not yet been released.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services are assisting Danvers police with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

