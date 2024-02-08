Tidal flooding swamps some roads near South Jersey streams

Some South Jersey roads flooded under sunny skies on Wednesday, and the water hazards are likely to continue.

Blame the moon, says the National Weather Service.

"That's what we call tidal flooding," explained Patrick O'Hara, a meteorologist at the agency's Westampton office.

"The tides are running higher than usual at this time of month" because of a stronger pull from the new moon, he said.

Upgrade for local drivers $8 million in improvements coming to Camden County Black Horse Pike

That pushes more water into the Delaware River, and into the local creeks and streams that flow into it.

"Sometimes you can flood locally," observed O'Hara.

For instance, an above-normal tide caused the Cooper River to swamp part of Kaighn Avenue at the Camden-Pennsauken border on Wednesday morning, Feb. 7.

Water covered the road around 10:30 a.m. and spread farther and deeper before the predicted high tide for Philadelphia of 11:15 a.m.

Some drivers forged through the flooded area, sending plumes of water in their vehicles' wakes.

One pedestrian picked her way along a drowned sidewalk as a reporter observed the scene. Another, trying when the water had climbed a bit higher, turned around midway through the unexpected obstacle.

The drivers of some large vehicles, including an ambulance, seemed to relish the opportunity to plow through the flooded area.

But many motorists, heeded the advice of safety experts, turned back rather than take a risk.

That was a good decision, said Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen.

"We had to facilitate 25 high-water rescues from vehicles throughout the county that became stranded" during Winter Storm Finn last month, he noted.

"We are always underscoring the importance of drivers to never drive over flooded roads because you have no idea what the condition of the roadway is underneath it or if the road has been completely washed away," he noted.

"In short, the old adage, turn around and don't drown does save lives and is good common sense," Keashen observed.

The new moon is the part of the 28-day lunar cycle "where you can't see the moon because it's aligned between the earth and sun," said O'Hara.

"The tides from the moon and the sun kind of add together," he said.

The NWS issued a coastal flood advisory for much of South Jersey through 1 p.m. Thursday.

It predicted "up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways."

"Some partial or full road closures are possible," the advisory says.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Flood water covers part of Kaighn Avenue near Camden-Pennsauken border