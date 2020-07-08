TidalScale Announces Partnership with Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)

TidalScale partners with Korea's top technological research institute to further the global impact of software-defined server technology

- TidalScale and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) announce partnership

- The focus of their collaboration will be around large, in-memory compute systems

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TidalScale, the industry leader in software-defined server technology, announces a new partnership with the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), Korea's top technological research institute.

ETRI's notable list of achievements includes over 2500 patents, the world's first development of 64M DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory), and an array of breakthrough innovations within the mobile communications space. ETRI has consistently topped the charts for the US evaluation of patents, beating out Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of California, and Stanford University. Their research spans across topics such as artificial intelligence, telecommunications and media, intelligent convergence, and more.

TidalScale mirrors ETRI's commitment to disruptive innovation with technology that is transforming the economics of the data center. With TidalScale, businesses can run database or analytics workloads entirely in-memory at less than half the TCO compared to traditional scaling options. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. They are built upon standard X86 hardware, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes on premises or in the cloud.

TidalScale and ETRI's partnership reflects their aligned dedication to transforming the data center with groundbreaking, never-seen-before technologies. Through this partnership, TidalScale is poised to bring software-defined servers to a broader audience and revolutionize the modern data center on a global scale.

Yun Keun Lee, Senior Vice President, Artificial Intelligence Research Laboratory at ETRI

"Partnering with TidalScale will help ETRI deepen our exploration of and engagement with the in-memory computing space. We're excited to help further a technology that has so thoroughly transformed the capabilities of the data center."

Gary Smerdon, President & CEO at TidalScale

"Historically, large in-memory compute systems have been expensive and inaccessible for most organizations. TidalScale and ETRI are united in their belief that these systems must be made available to the masses—efficiently and cost-effectively. We're thrilled to establish this new partnership and work to turn this belief into reality through 2020 and beyond."

About TidalScale, Inc.

TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. These virtual servers enable in-memory performance for database and analytics workloads, eliminating the need for costly scale-up solutions or complex scale-out infrastructure. They are built upon standard commodity hardware, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes on premises or in the cloud. TidalScale has been optimized for Oracle Database and SAP Hana and was listed among the 20 most promising Oracle and SAP solution providers in 2019 by CIO Review. The company has earned numerous awards, including the Red Herring Top 100 Global Award, and was named a Gartner Cool Vendor and an IDC Innovator in 2017. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, Sapphire Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Forte Ventures, Citrix and Samsung. Learn more at http://www.tidalscale.com.

SOURCE TidalScale, Inc.