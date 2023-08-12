TidalWave Music Festival 2023 gets underway in Atlantic City
Thousands of people are in Atlantic City for the annual TidalWave Music Festival. It's the first of several major events at the Jersey Shore. Brandon Goldner reports.
Thousands of people are in Atlantic City for the annual TidalWave Music Festival. It's the first of several major events at the Jersey Shore. Brandon Goldner reports.
As the genre turns 50, hip-hop legends, fans and more are helping to mark the musical milestone. Here's why.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
Does a photo still remain a photo when you add a music track to it? Instagram said today that it will allow users to add music to their photo carousels in order to let them show off their musical taste. The new feature follows another music-related offering in June when the social network rolled out a way to let people share a clip of a track they are listening to through Instagram Notes.
Score killer sales on Apple, Amazon Fire, Henckels and more.
Falls can be serious — and even deadly — in older adults.
The cable series, which ended in 2019 after nine seasons, is streaming on Netflix and Peacock and has found a whole new audience. What's going on?
Digital mortgage lender Better.com’s proposal to combine with Aurora Acquisition Corp. via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition) has been approved by shareholders, the company confirmed today. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Better.com will combine with Aurora, or go public, “on or about August 22, 2023.” Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined entity will see an infusion of at least $550 million in new capital from SoftBank, according to Aurora’s filing with the SEC in July.
Dreamy '70s elegance is having a moment. These caftans are the ideal dresses for soaking up the rest of summer.
The ever-Pretty Woman depends on this face and body cream to keep her youthful glow.
'My neck looks better than it has in years,' says an ecstatic Amazon customer.
A studio that handled Baldur’s Gate III translations has apologized after outsourced workers were omitted from the game’s credits. Altagram Group says the issue will be resolved in an upcoming patch.
Cooper is now the early favorite as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with scouts already making him a priority the last two years.
Try a medium-firm option, says an expert. These from Sealy, Beautyrest and more start at just $220.
More than 27,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this serum.
Score a bestselling 50-inch smart TV for $268, a Dyson vac for $140 off and so much more.
"We broke it at WGCI in Chicago. We were the first radio station to play it," former radio programming director Elroy Smith says.
Listeria can thrive under refrigeration, making it a concern with frozen foods.
Do the latest developments simply represent more of the same old Hunter Biden tawdriness? Or do they mark the beginning of a new, riskier phase of the saga?
Baldur’s Gate 3 is a Dungeons & Dragons game through and through, but you don’t need to be familiar with that world or those systems to enjoy it. If some roleplaying video games throw you into the deep end of the swimming pool with their ethical dilemmas, Baldur's Gate 3 pushes you into the Mariana Trench, hands bound, and tosses a pocket knife in after you. Baldur’s Gate 3 follows Baldur’s Gate 2, one of the best-loved RPGs of all-time — and one that was released over two decades ago.
This week's best tech discounts include deals on Apple MacBooks, PlayStation 5 consoles, Samsung phones and more.