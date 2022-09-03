Tidewater Inc.'s (NYSE:TDW) Profit Outlook

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. The US$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$129m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$102m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Tidewater will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Tidewater is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Energy Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$113m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 101%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Tidewater given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 20% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

