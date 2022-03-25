Tidex Unveils New Opportunities For Safer And Quicker Crypto Trading

The platform was created with customer satisfaction and reliability in mind, making millions of users around the world take full advantage of excellent services, intuitive interface, and highest security standards in the industry. Now, with the technical core of the platform improved and strengthened, Tidex becomes a streamlined crypto exchange for newcomers and experts alike. The team of experts with vast experience in crypto project worked hard to present a new, updated version of Tidex, giving traders even more convenience, functionality, and security.

Whether you’re an experienced trader or just getting started, Tidex has all the tools you need to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies. Make easy deposits and withdrawals, measure your portfolio’s performance, and keep track of all of your crypto in one convenient place. Transferring cryptocurrencies between Tidex users has never been easier. Now, with a code generation function, all Tidex users can make instant transactions without any fees, creating a unique code for each transfer, which greatly simplifies the process. This quick and easy way to transfer funds is also the safest due to the latest security systems, protection against DDoS attacks, full data encryption, firewalls, and cold-wallet asset storage. Tidex Exchange cares about safety of its user funds by conducting risk assessment, monitoring of user transactions, detection of suspicious activity and various compliance tasks, including data collection, filtering, record keeping, investigation management, and reporting.

Get the best out of your trading strategies or mining with Mega Tidex. Mega Tidex is a new way of mining with the help of computing equipment to earn digital coins. It can be compared to putting money in a bank. It is a win-win for all, users invest their free coins in the Staking Pool to earn profit, the developers promote their projects, and the exchange attracts new deposits.

Check out all of Tidex features

– exchange cryptocurrency for fiat;

– buy cryptocurrency with your credit or debit card;

– earn rewards;

– transfer coins with no fees;

– trade and win prizes.

Tidex team has ambitious plans for their New crypto project

Tidex team is working on a new project to turn Tidex into Metaverse Exchange by the end of this year.

Cryptocurrencies is the talk of the town, with the enormous potential and more and more people willing to join in, the potential is truly amazing. But when it comes to Metaverse, it is a whole new level. Some say, Metaverse is the next big thing in the crypto world. We are talking endless possibilities. Many tech giants are already looking to buy in the Metaverse world. Metaverse offers new previously unimaginable possibilities, and where there are possibilities there is the need for convenient payment options. This is when cryptocurrencies come in. They serve as the Metaverse’s money, they are used to pay for everything, including NFTs, virtual real estate, and much more. But how do you buy Metaverse cryptocurrency? You need a reliable, secure, and convenient exchange.

Tidex team knows everything there is to know about reliable, secure, and convenient crypto transactions. The team has a vast experience in development of various crypto products, which will help them make a top-notch product. They have already introduced many improvements to the exchange, which will take it to the next level. Given all that experience and some of the Tidex advantages, namely, free deposit and low withdrawal fees for all assets, advanced charting features, and the highest security standards, including automatic DDoS protection and Two-Factor Authentication for all users, Tidex is a new name in the Metaverse game.

Tidex To Launch A Crypto Launchpad

The digital revolution is on the verge of turning the digital sphere into something great. A place with endless possibilities, huge success, and high profits. Blockchain is the core technology in every crypto-based digital application. Many businesses take full advantage of the new digital market possibilities. However, the majority of new projects do not get enough attention and visibility from investors. The concept of the IDO platforms, aka crypto launchpads, is the solution of these issues, giving crypto start-ups possibilities to launch new coins, crypto projects, and raise liquidity.

Tidex announced plans to launch its own platform that allow blockchain-based projects to raise capital while giving access to early-stage token sales for their group of investors. Knowns as crypto launchpads, or crypto incubators, investors get access to early-stage sales, which means a bargain price for the investors before the public launch on the market. With a vast experience in creating an efficient, reliable, and secure platform, Tidex plans to expand their crypto universe.

Tidex will offer its vision of the IEO process, launching its launchpad platform to help new crypto projects raise money from token sales, offering its users new opportunities. The team hopes to create a launchpad that would generate massive returns for participants. With user satisfaction in mind, the company plans to make its new launchpad platform accessible to anyone, thus almost all users could participate in most offerings. Tidex prides itself on creating a fair launchpad that would work for all stakeholders, providing users with a guaranteed allocation of a project. According to the company, Tidex launchpad will ensure that only the highest quality projects get access to their community of investors.

Tidex is a crypto exchange trusted by millions of users around the world. The new platform will offer a strict due diligence process for handpicking launchpad projects. New Tidex launchpad will make it way cheaper for anyone to get involved in new crypto projects, making the process relatively easy for anyone to understand and participate in. The new project will use all the necessary tools to the maximum and offer the ability to initiate transactions at a low cost and generate high throughputs.