Tidy up your home with this huge Bed Bath & Beyond organization sale—save 25% now

Save as much as 25% on storage and organization products right now at Bed Bath & Beyond.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Have a big cleaning project you've been meaning to tackle? Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered. Right now, you can scoop big bargains on storage solutions and get your closet, bathroom and kitchen organized in no time.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Now through Sunday, January 30 you can save as much as 25% during the Big Storage & Org event at Bed Bath & Beyond. That means you can snag massive markdowns on bins, shoe racks, hangers and more. Meanwhile, you can enjoy savings of up to 70% across all categories when you shop the retailer's clearance section.

►Presidents' Day mattresses: Shop the best early deals from Saatva, Casper, Leesa and more.

►Cloth masks are no longer recommended to protect against the omicron variant: Here's how to find the best KN95 masks for kids and N95 masks are your best mask option—here's where to buy them online.

If you need to tidy up your home office, one great choice is the Squared Away two-tier metal mesh drawer, down from $50 to just $37.50 right now. This stackable cabinet features a durable frame and a 30-pound weight capacity. Better still, there's no assembly required.

To keep your kitchen clean—and your refrigerator and cabinets neat—consider the Rubbermaid Brilliance 22-piece food storage container set. These top-rated leak-proof containers are designed to be airtight and are dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe. Each set comes with a variety of small, medium and large containers and lids, plus a lifetime manufacturer's warranty. Usually retailing at $46.99, you can take home the customer-favorite kitchen set for just $35.24 right now.

Ready to clean up clutter in your home? Head to Bed Bath & Beyond to pick up everything you need now.

Story continues

The best deals at the Bed Bath & Beyond Big Storage & Org event

Save big on storage racks, bins and more at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Bed Bath & Beyond: Save 25% on storage and organization items