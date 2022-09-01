TIE Global Artisans Joins the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network UNGA77 Luncheon As Supporting Partner

WASHINGTON --News Direct-- PYXERA Global

WASHINGTON September 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ - TIE Global Artisans, an initiative of PYXERA Global, is joining the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network luncheon as a supporting partner. In celebration of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the event will welcome fashion and lifestyle industry stakeholders, sustainable development leaders and UN representatives to discuss and amplify innovative initiatives and solutions.

"TIE Global Artisans is intent on affecting large-scale systems change," says Renay Loper, Vice President of Program Innovation and Head of TIE Global Artisans. "At the heart of our mission is the revitalization of artisans and traditional crafts in a highly industrialized and globalized world. Through partnerships with platforms such as the UN Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network, we will achieve this mission and more."

Joining TIE Global Artisans will be Thompson Yao Avoryontse, Owner and Master Weaver of T.Y. Kente Enterprise, who shares, "TIE Global Artisans will carry our voices out there. They will carry our products out there. That's why I call Kente the talking cloth, a textile of unity. Collaborating with TIE Global Artisans, the whole world can hear our cry. So, I hope for that."

Kerry Bannigan, Executive Director, Fashion Impact Fund comments: “Our convenings drive the mission of the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network as we seek to foster transparent, inclusive, and transformative engagement of global stakeholders to drive urgent action for sustainability. As a Network member and luncheon supporting partner, TIE Global Artisans aligns with our objective to mobilize expertise, innovation, technology, and resources towards a fair sector. We look forward to welcoming TIE Global Artisans and community to the convening to celebrate sector initiatives using the Sustainable Development Goals as a guiding framework for the betterment of people and planet."

The luncheon will be co-convened by the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the Fashion Impact Fund with support from PYXERA Global, Arch & Hook, Artistic Milliners, Avery Dennison and bluesign.

About TIE Global Artisans Founded by PYXERA Global alongside partners from Ghana and India, TIE Global Artisans aims to alleviate poverty among indigenous artisans worldwide. Acting as a source of innovation and entrepreneurship, the social enterprise provides indigenous artisans with vital access to needed materials, technology, designers, and global markets. www.TIEGlobalArtisans.com

About the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network The Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network is a United Nations (UN) hosted online platform for industry stakeholders, media, Governments, and UN system entities. The network showcases and enables collaborations that accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network is a joint initiative of the United Nations Office for Partnerships, the Division for Sustainable Development Goals - United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and the Fashion Impact Fund. The leading entities of the network convene periodic events aligned with key meetings on the UN calendar and publish reports on the network’s achievements. https://sdgs.un.org/partnerships/action-networks/conscious-fashion-and-lifestyle-network

