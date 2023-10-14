Tiempo: Mayor Eric Adams reflects on 4-day trip to Latin America amid migrant crisis

TechCrunch

Yooga, developing a Brazil-based restaurant operation management system, raised its first institutional funding of $2.3 million in seed capital. Vinicius Melo, Victor Sortica and Cassiano Guerra Fernandes co-founded the company in 2017, and bootstrapped Yooga for three years before taking $300,000 in a friends-and-family round in 2020. Melo even lived in a software house, à la the television show “Silicon Valley,” to learn how to develop it.