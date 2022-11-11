Tierra Whack Arrested For Carrying A Firearm

Tierra Whack was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with disorderly conduct. She was found with a loaded gun at the airport by security.

Gun Charges

A representative from the District Attorney’s office in Philadelphia stated she was taken into custody after she tried to bring the loaded firearm through airport security.

TMZ has reported the firearm was loaded with six live rounds of ammunition in the chamber. Homeland Security had inspected her bag and found the weapon. Fortunately, she does have a license to carry so it is believed she brought the weapon to the airport by mistake. Authorities confiscated the gun.

Tierra Whack

Whack has yet to respond to the incident on social media. Her last tweet, “We giving out love and opportunity!” was her most recent statement at press time.

Tierra Whack is most known for being one of hip hop’s most creative emcees.