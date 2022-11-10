Tierra Whack arrested at Philadelphia airport after gun found in bag

The popular rapper was detained Tuesday for possessing a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint; she was charged with disorderly conduct.

Tierra Whack has joined the roster of rappers arrested for bringing weapons into an airport.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the popular rapper from North Philadelphia — listed in court records as Tierra Whack-Welton — was detained at the Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday for possessing a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint, which resulted in her receiving a disorderly conduct charge.

Homeland Security reportedly inspected a bag Whack was carrying at an X-ray checkpoint, finding the gun inside with six live rounds in the magazine, but none in the chamber.

Tierra Whack attends the 23rd Annual Webby Awards in May 2019 in New York City. The popular rapper was arrested at the Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday for possessing a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Webby Awards)

The checkpoint was closed while authorities conducted the investigation, a Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman told XXL Magazine.

“On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:56 A.M., at Philadelphia International Airport, Terminal C security [the] checkpoint incident occurred,” according to the statement released to XXL. “A 27-year-old black female placed a purse into the X-ray machine for screening. During the screening, a firearm was determined to be in the purse. Philadelphia Police were notified. Recovered from the purse was a semi-automatic firearm, loaded with (6) live rounds in the magazine and none in the chamber.”

According to The Inquirer, authorities suspect Whack accidentally brought the gun inside the airport. The authorities’ statement said she “was issued CVN for disorderly conduct and weapon was confiscated by police.”

Yahoo News reported that Whack has a state-issued permit to carry in the state.

The Grammy Award-nominated MC dropped a trio of EPs last year: “Pop?”, “R&B?” and “Rap?”; she also recently released the instrumentals to her 2018 album, “Whack World.” She will host the “Whack A** Comedy” comedy night on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Punch Line Philadelphia comedy club.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, airport passengers may only transport unloaded guns as checked baggage, and they must be kept in a closed hard-sided container. The firearm and ammunition must be reported to the airline when checking luggage at the ticket desk.

The same civil penalty/fine applies if you bring an accessible supply of ammunition in an empty firearm to the security checkpoint as if you bring a loaded weapon.

California rhymer Kamaiyah was detained on Aug. 31 at the Hollywood Burbank Airport for carrying a loaded weapon in her purse. She was charged with felony weapon possession and booked in the Burbank jail. Other rappers on that list of MCs either arrested or cited for carrying weapons through airports include Master P in 2003, Snoop Dogg in 2006, and his future Mount Westmore groupmate, Too Short, in 2014.

