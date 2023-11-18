Ties between Ukraine and those aiding Russia to be severed – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that the government will not leave any connection with Ukraine for people who help Russian terror in various ways.

Source: evening address of the President

Quote: "Several decisions on sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council have been put into effect. [They concern] almost 40 Russian legal entities and over 100 individuals,

including those involved in the kidnapping and deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territory. [They] also [concern] individuals who, in various ways, assist Russian terror against Ukraine.

We are increasing the pressure of our state on them. Each of them must be accountable for what they have done, and we will not leave any connection of these people with Ukraine."

Background: On 18 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defence Council on sanctions against a number of individuals and legal entities. The sanctions list includes, in particular, the names of Dmitrii Sablin, Dmytro Svyatash, Dmytro Tabachnyk, Yurii Kit, Mykola Azarov, Sergey Aksyonov and Oleh Tsarov.

In addition, the sanctions list includes 37 legal entities likely involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children from the Russian-occupied territories.

