Tietto Minerals Limited's (ASX:TIE) Shift From Loss To Profit

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Tietto Minerals Limited engages in the gold exploration activities in Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia in West Africa. With the latest financial year loss of AU$12m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$17m, the AU$146m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Tietto Minerals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Tietto Minerals is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$28m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 100% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Tietto Minerals given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Tietto Minerals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Tietto Minerals to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Tietto Minerals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further research:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has Tietto Minerals' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Tietto Minerals' board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

