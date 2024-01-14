TIF TIMELINE Questions arise on city and public vote

Jan. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — City commissioners will put a proposal on the Nov. 5 election ballot for a proposed city charter amendment impacting the future of Tax Increment Financing districts in the city.

But questions remain over its potential impact on a looming TIF extension decision by the commission.

The commission is meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Governmental Center and a crowded meeting agenda includes action on resolutions to place a proposed city charter amendment that would require city voter approval of future TIF districts in front of city voters.

The resolutions are part of the commission's consent calendar, which means they require no discussion for approval.

But Commissioner Tim Werner said Friday he plans to pull the item from the consent agenda for an explanation on how the proposed charter amendment would affect the city's current review of a proposed 30-year extension of its Moving Downtown Forward TIF plan, formerly known as TIF '97.

The city's Downtown Development Authority board endorsed the revised TIF plan, and the DDA's proposed time schedule would put the plan in front of the city commission for a decision sometime this spring.

"I think it needs some fresh air and the light of day," Werner said. "Obviously, there's a portion of the public that has some questions about TIF and whether it's something we should continue to do ... Does it make sense to move forward with all these questions that are out there?"

"It's a bit unsettling to me," he said.

Commissioner Jackie Anderson echoed some of Werner's concerns.

Anderson said she wouldn't be comfortable voting on a TIF extension this spring with the charter amendment election six months down the road.

"Why are we rushing to push through the approval of the extension of TIF '97?" Anderson said. "I think the voters should be able to weigh in on whether TIF should be extended or not."

The petitions were filed on Nov. 13 by city residents Fred Bimber and Karen Nielsen, culminating a signature drive involving more than two dozen area residents who collected more than 1,000 signatures to support the TIF charter amendment.

The petition in part states, "We declare that tax increment financing (TIF) plans shall be submitted to a vote of the people, since TIF plans divert local property tax revenue away from the general fund and basic city services such as police, fire, ambulance, streets and parks."

The revised TIF plan includes millions of dollars in proposed downtown improvements, including a new westside parking deck and mixed use housing and retail development, improvements to Rotary Square, upgrades to the Boardman/Ottaway riverfront, heated sidewalks and other street/intersection upgrades, plus ongoing maintenance for previous downtown projects.

Tax Increment Financing captures property tax dollars from local taxing units, including the city, Grand Traverse County, Northwestern Michigan College, BATA and other taxing units that can be used for downtown improvements identified in the TIF plan.

Proponents say it's the only legislative tool available to create a regional tax revenue source to support the downtown district, which serves as a commerce hub for the Grand Traverse region. Loss of TIF funding would cut DDA revenues by some $1.7 million annually, more than 40 percent of its revenue base, according to DDA estimates.

In a related item, the commission Tuesday is scheduled to appoint a nine-member Development Area Citizens Council made up of residents in the Moving Downtown Forward TIF district to review and conduct a public hearing on the TIF plan before it's forwarded to the city commission.

It's among several appointments slated for action at the meeting, including the city Planning Commission, the Human Rights Commission, the Housing Commission and the Brown Bridge Advisory Committee.

The city commission is also slated to accept a $1.8 million grant from the state toward purchase of a new ladder truck for the city Fire Department, and get an update on the TART Trail Extension project.