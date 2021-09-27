Why Horror Film ‘You Are Not My Mother’ Is Short on Jump Scares – but Long on Suspense

Kate Dolan, director of “You Are Not My Mother,” described herself as a “massive horror fan” during a conversation with TheWrap’s Steve Pond at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, much as she loves to scream as a fan, she said she found herself avoiding the genre’s typical “jump scares” in her feature directorial debut. “I watch horror movies constantly and I love them very much,’ said Dolan, joined on the panel by the movie’s stars Carolyn Bracken and Hazel Doupe, who play mother and daughter in the film. “Obviously, as a horror fan and as a audience member of the genre, there are things I want to see when I watch (a horror film).” However, she added that the expected “genre beats” didn’t always fit with the understated terror of “You Are Not My Mother.” “It didn’t feel genuine to do that in this story,” Dolan said. “I couldn’t be overtly kind of trying to jam in scares when they weren’t really there. I feel like every genre beat had to serve the story and the characters. And so, yeah, maybe it was a bit more pared back than some other kinds of horror movies.’