Tiffani Thiessen honors Zack and Kelly's 27th wedding anniversary in message

Happy 27th anniversary to "Saved by the Bell" lovebirds Zack and Kelly!

Wait, what?

Yep, Oct. 7 marks 27 years since Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) said their "I dos" in Sin City in a TV movie, "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas." And Thiessen made sure to mark the milestone on her Instagram page with a sweet throwback photo of herself and Gosselaar all dolled up.

"Happy 27th Anniversary Kelly & Zack! Way to keep the love going," she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #friendsforever.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen

Fans and celebs have come out to cheer in the comments, too: author Leslie Bruce wrote, "This is the content I needed today. Bless you." And Jenna Dewan wrote, "Love this!!!!"

"Wedding in Las Vegas" was the series finale of the original "Saved by the Bell," airing as a two-hour TV movie in 1994. Pretty much the whole cast (including Slater, Screech and Lisa) came along for the nuptials, which Zack tried to pull off on a budget. There were jail scenes, attempts to work on a golf course, a pink limousine and, eventually, the ceremony.

Remember who caught the bouquet? Screech, of course. (Dustin Diamond, who played Screech, passed away earlier this year.)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen

Over the years since it went off the air, "Saved by the Bell" has become a true favorite with those who grew up with the show in the 1990s. There's even a reboot on Peacock these days, and the best part is we know Zack and Kelly are still together. Not only that, Zack is governor of California and their son, Mac, is at Bayside High.

Truly, what goes around comes around! Happy anniversary, you crazy kids!

