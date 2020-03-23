Actors Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar starred on "Saved by the Bell" together over two decades ago but still share a strong friendship.

Gosselaar looked to his former co-star for help while he and his family were practicing social distancing.

He shared a video on Instagram over the weekend explaining that he was out of eggs and Thiessen came to his rescue.

"Here’s the deal, I ran out of eggs, and I called a friend of mine who has chickens and I said, ‘Hey, can you help me out?’ So she left me a few," he explains in the video.

"So here I am picking up this nice little gift. Look at that," he added, showing off the eggs and a handwritten note from Thiessen's family. "How cool is that?"

MORE: Amid coronavirus crisis, good news is happening: 300 laptops donated in LA

Thiessen shared a few videos on her own page dropping off the gifts for Gosselaar outside of his home.

"Giving some nice friends some eggs," she said in a video she posted. "But, you know, can’t be near each other, so I gotta drop these off."

She also explained how she hasn't seen any friends and is committed to social distancing.

"I’m going to do my part. I’m going to stay indoors, right? For my family, for all the people I love. So, MP, they’re here," she said about the eggs. "They’re waiting for you out here. I’m gonna go back inside."

Gosselaar left a few bottles of Duvel beer for Thiessen to thank her for the eggs.

Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar gift each other eggs and beer while social distancing originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com