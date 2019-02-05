Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Commentary On Fundamentals

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of TIF, it is a highly-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Tiffany here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

TIF’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. TIF’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.69x total debt over the past year, which implies that TIF’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NYSE:TIF Historical Debt February 5th 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, TIF is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 2.5%.

NYSE:TIF Historical Dividend Yield February 5th 19 More

