Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on DUI arrest on ‘The Tonight Show’

The actress/comedian was arrested earlier this month for driving under the influence in Georgia.

Tiffany Haddish appeared via video chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night and joked about her recent run-in with the law.

TheGrio reported that Haddish spent a couple of hours in police custody on Jan. 14 after she was arrested for driving under the influence. The 42-year-old Girls Trip star was pulled over by officers in Peachtree City, Georgia around 4:20 a.m., according to local police department sources.

Tiffany Haddish attends the red carpet of the movie ‘The Card Counter’ during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

When asked about the incident by Fallon, Haddish jokingly replied: “I can say this, Jimmy… I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform.”

She continued, “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Fallon responded, “Yeah, you’ve got to be a little clearer!”

Haddish reportedly fell asleep at the wheel on Georgia State Route 74 near Georgia State Route 54 in Peachtree City when police found her.

Police said Haddish had “pulled into the yard of a residence” when they initiated their traffic stop. She was booked for improper stopping on a roadway in addition to DUI before being transported to Fayette County Jail in Fayetteville, Georgia without incident, police said.

Police also noted it appeared Haddish had recently smoked marijuana. She later posted a bond of $1,666.

The DUI incident comes over a month after rapper/actor Common confirmed that he and Haddish had called it quits. Appearing on Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee, Common said their breakup was a “mutual thing,” noting that they “didn’t want to be one foot in, one foot out.”

He also called Haddish “one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life.”

Tiffany Haddish and Common (Photos: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images and Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

When Lee later caught up with Haddish to dish about Common, she said her ex “might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody; maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” the comic-actress said.

“I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool,” Haddish added.

Lee called her response a “PC answer,” to which Haddish replied, “I was disappointed,” she said of the breakup. “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, okay. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but okay.”

Haddish’s DUI arrest followed the death of grandmother, her pet dog, and close friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig.

“[Saget] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me,” Haddish told Fallon on Monday. “Funny man. He was the first white man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing. Just be you.’ That was huge for me.”

“And then, my grandma passed away, and she saved my life,” the comedian continued. “That’s my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that’s been… really hard to process, all this… grief.”

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Chauncey Alcorn.

