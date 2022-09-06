Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence Over Child Sex Abuse Allegations: 'It Wasn't Funny At All'

After the “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” skit featuring comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears resurfaced, the internet has been waiting to hear from either of the accused.

The video was initially uploaded to the Funny or Die digital channel but was scrubbed in 2018.

As Blavity previously reported, a 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe sued Haddish, 42, and Spears, 47, last week in California’s Superior Court for Los Angeles County.

The suit included herself and her minor brother, identified as John Doe. Jane alleged that Haddish “groomed” the plaintiffs, leaving them “traumatized for life.”

While Spears has not publically made a statement, Haddish recently posted a statement on her Instagram account regarding the lawsuit.

Haddish says she “deeply” regrets performing in a skit that led to her being accused of child sex abuse.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it,” Haddish wrote. “I’m right there with you.”

“Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she continued. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

The lawsuit accuses Haddish and Spears of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, sexual abuse of a minor, and several other accusations.

Legal representation for the comedians called the allegations “bogus” and a “shakedown,” respectively.

An attorney for Haddish said in a statement to CNN that the plaintiff’s mother “has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

According to the complaint, Haddish was a “longtime family friend” of the siblings’ mother, who filed the lawsuit.

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down,” the statement read. Adding that the mother “has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action together.”

Story continues

“Jane Doe” states she was enrolled in a comedy camp in 2013, where Haddish was a guest speaker and told the then-teen girl “she had a perfect role for her.”

Haddish allegedly drove the girl to a studio where she and Spears showed her a video of “an older man and a college-age woman” eating a sandwich simultaneously from either end while “moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate the sandwich in a manner that simulated the act of fellatio.”

“Spears then told Jane Doe that he wanted her to mimic what she had seen on the screen, including the noises precisely like what she heard throughout the video,” the suit states.

“Jane Doe, nervous and disgusted, didn’t say anything until Haddish came into the room next to her and sat down,” the suit continues. “Haddish verbally explained what was expected of Jane Doe and then showed Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning.”

Haddish allegedly then paid her $100 and sent her home, according to the complaint.

A year later, Haddish reportedly approached the family once more about a second sketch for Funny or Die, centered on “John Doe.”

He was 7-years-old at the time. And Haddish claimed the reel would be used to book Mr. Doe on Nickelodeon.

This sketch, titled “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes,” featured Spears, in character, ogling the boy character, who spends most of the video in his underwear.

According to the suit, “Mr. Doe called his mother crying after filming, saying he did not want to film anymore.”

Photos allegedly from the video shoot are included in the complaint showing that Haddish was present during the filming of the entire video.