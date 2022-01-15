Tiffany Haddish charged with driving under the influence after allegedly falling asleep at wheel

Tiffany Haddish has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The comedian was detained in Peachtree City, Georgia in the early hours of Friday (14 January) morning after local police were contacted about a driver who was asleep at the wheel on a highway, a press released from local authorities read.

An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller's description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the driveway of a residence.

Haddish was reportedly only in police custody for a few hours and was later released from Fayette County Jail after posting $1,666 (£1,218) bond.

As reported by TMZ, police officers believed the 42-year-old comic to be under the influence of marijuana.

In her mugshot, which was obtained by the publication, the Girls Trip star has her hair in a short blonde buzzcut and is smiling while wearing a leather jacket.

No details of a further court date were given.

The Independent has contacted Haddish’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this week, Haddish had thrown her hat into the ring to host the 2022 Oscars, saying: “You know, I wouldn’t turn it down, but you know, I am booked and busy, but when it’s the Oscars. Oh, I’m available in April.”