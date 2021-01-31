Tiffany Haddish and Common get hot and steamy with #SilhouetteChallenge

Gerren Keith Gaynor

The internet is declaring the Hollywood couple the winners of the popular TikTok craze

Tiffany Haddish and Common put their relationship on full display on Sunday with a hot and steamy take on the latest TikTok craze, the #SilhouetteChallenge.

Haddish posted the sexy video on her TikTok and Instagram pages, which quickly became a trending topic.

The challenge involves a user looking either dressed down or homely only to reemerge as a seductive silhouette under red lights — thanks to the magic of video editing. Most involve individuals, however, many couples have also joined in on the fun.

Read More: Here’s how Tiffany Haddish dropped 40 pounds during quarantine

(Photo: Instagram/@TiffanyHaddish)
(Photo: Instagram/@TiffanyHaddish)

Tiffany Haddish decided to also take part in the challenge, posting a video of herself in a red trench coat and wearing a bonnet. Within moments, Haddish’s “silhouette” is revealed as she’s now in what appears to be a bra and panties.

As Tiffany dances slowly and seductively, Common appears from behind (apparently fully clothed) and begins kissing the back of her neck. Haddish then turns around and the Hollywood couple continues to lock lips. Naturally, because Tiffany is a comedian, the video ends with humor as Common takes off the She Ready star’s wig.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

The internet is loving Tiffany and Common’s rendition of the #SilhouetteChallenge, so much so that in just an hour it had amassed more than 620,000 views.

“I see my guy had to come in there and get you right. Hell yea bro,” commented Dwyane Wade.

Insecure star Yvonne Orji said: “Ohhhhhh it’s getting Spicyyyyy 👀😂. U BEEN ready.” Activist Tamika Mallory wrote, “This is it!!!!”

The rest of the social media world was also feeling the sultry video. “Tiffany is living,” wrote Twitter user @mvrry_. Interestingly enough, many people expressed not knowing that Common and Tiffany Haddish are a couple.

While the relationship may be new, both Tiffany and Common have publicly spoken on their romance. The pair appeared to officially confirm the relationship last Spring in a commercial for the dating app, Bumble. And just in case the public might have assumed it was for publicity for the commercial gig, they continued to speak out about their budding love in a series of interviews.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish on Common’s Sexiest Man photoshoot: ‘I helped him with those abs’

Common Tiffany Haddish thegrio.com
Common and Tiffany Haddish attend Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin on March 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

In a recent interview with People, Haddish said “This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who’s not trying to make me turn my light out…they’re trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me. That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It’s refreshing,”

She continued: “What I love about him is I can be silly. We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations…and we do argue, but it’s not like mean words being tossed at each other, or trying to tear each other’s character down. It’s more like grown-ups. And I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship where, if I have an argument with somebody, they are not calling me out on my name or trying to belittle me.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Tiffany Haddish and Common get hot and steamy with #SilhouetteChallenge appeared first on TheGrio.

Latest Stories

  • Ex-GOP congresswoman says party is on the way to being ‘fringe’ within ‘three or four years’

    ‘It's not just Marjorie Taylor Greene, it's a disease flowing through the Republican Party’ says Susan Molinari

  • Biden tempers expectations for high-dollar donors who hoped to get plum diplomatic posts

    President Biden is tempering the ambassadorial expectations of his big-dollar donors, signaling he won't hand out plum posts for months and hinting he'll nominate fewer of them than his predecessors. The big picture: The president embraced the Democratic Party's push for diversity when choosing his Cabinet. Now lawmakers are pressuring him to extend it to his ambassador picks, meaning white male donors — the core of his fundraiser base — will be in serious competition for fewer spots.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What we are hearing: Biden is most likely to reward loyal politicians and former aides, with talk about former senators like Claire McCaskill headed for a gilded post in Europe. * On the policy-makers front, Julianne Smith, a former Biden aide, could be nominated as ambassador to NATO. * In the donor class, Denise Bauer, Obama's ambassador to Belgium, was a top fundraiser. She could return to Europe, possibly Paris, among the most coveted positions. * Doug Hickey, another big Biden donor, also is interested in a foreign posting. * James Costos, a former HBO executive who served as Obama’s ambassador to Spain, has expressed interest in the United Kingdom, but many others are interested, including David Cohen, a Comcast executive. * Louis Frillman, a real estate investor, and Nathalie Rayes, president of the Latino Victory Project, have told associates they're interested in Madrid or another European post.The big question: The ambassadorship to China has recently gone to former politicians, giving Beijing the prestige of a big-branded name and the White House the comfort that its envoy will have a political antenna to detect any potential problems. * If Biden names Disney executive chairman Robert Iger, who has told Biden officials he’s interested, it would break that mold.Biden is scheduled, weather permitting, to visit the State Department on Monday, a symbolic showing as he seeks to re-invigorate diplomacy and underscore America’s commitment to allies and partners. He's also expected to deliver remarks about his foreign policy initiatives. * While the president certainly will name some donors to top posts, others are getting nervous they’ll be passed over and are feverishly pressing their cases. * While more than 800 individuals and couples raised more than $100,000 for Biden's presidential bid, the more elite group of "bundlers" raised well above that amount and also gave the maximum of $620,000 to the Biden Victory Fund.By the numbers: Biden will likely make non-career nominations for about 30% of the roughly 190 total ambassadorships, leaving 70% for the career Foreign Service, according to people familiar with the matter. * That 70:30 ratio would be in line with the traditional breakdown, according to the American Foreign Service Association. * President Trump deviated by nominating political ambassadors for about 44% of his appointments. * Trump's nominees also skewed heavily non-diverse, with more than 90% of his openings going to those who are white, Foreign Policy reported in 2018.Go deeper: The political category has always been divided, broadly, into three buckets: policy experts, politicians and donors. * Biden is expected to draw more heavily from the first two categories, leaving fewer positions for donors looking to cap a successful business career with a foreign posting. * Biden has a sprawling network of Beltway friends and allies but was never that successful — or reliant — on the money and celebrity classes in New York and California.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Gunmen rob partygoers, then open fire, killing 7 in Mexico

    Gunmen on two motorcycles burst into a weekend party and robbed those at the house, then returned a few minutes later and opened fire, killing six men and one woman, authorities in north-central Mexico reported Sunday. Jalisco state prosecutors said the attack occurred late Saturday. Jalisco has long been home to the cartel of the same name, but the attack occurred close to the border with Zacatecas state, where several drug gangs have been fighting for territory.

  • Myanmar coup: Suu Kyi calls for protests after military seizes power — latest updates

    Report: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained in raid Analysis: Military power grab deals killer blow to fledgling democracy Military takes control of country for one year Myanmar's army declares state of emergency US President Joe Biden briefed on Myanmar unrest Military threatened to 'take action' over alleged election fraud Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said. The military staged a coup on Monday and declared it had taken control of the country for one year under a state of emergency, handing power to a former general, commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing The move comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army said was fraudulent. Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been "taken" in the early hours of the morning. Follow the latest updates below.

  • The president of Ukraine doesn't consider China a major geopolitical threat

    KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told "Axios on HBO" that he doesn't consider China to be a major geopolitical threat — a stance that may cause him friction with the Biden administration and Congress — even as he vowed to limit Chinese control of critical technology sectors.Why it matters: Zelensky's comments represent a break with U.S. national security leaders from both major political parties who are trying to rally allies to confront the threat of the Chinese Communist Party.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: Asked about emerging consensus in Washington that China is the No. 1 geopolitical threat, Zelensky said, "I cannot agree with that because in Ukraine we do not feel this." * "There really is this a sort of cold war between China and the United States," he said. * "We know United States business is represented in Ukraine, but at the same time, it's true that Chinese business is also represented." * "I believe that regardless of the nation, the nationality, if people, if business, if a certain country, treats you with respect, respecting your people and borders, they can be present in your country."Between the lines: There's only so much leverage the U.S. has to push Zelensky away from China. Beijing has crushed Washington at vaccine diplomacy — a painful reality that Zelensky discussed in the "Axios on HBO" interview. * Zelensky has tried to obtain for his country the higher-quality American vaccines. And he’s pushed the Europeans for their help. But given the difficulty he’s faced to secure doses, he said he is willing to work with Beijing to get large quantities of a safe COVID vaccine for the Ukrainian people.   * Worth noting: The U.S. did not offer its superior vaccines to Ukraine and in fact took steps to make it harder for Zelensky to obtain them.Behind the scenes: How to handle China is a growing sore point in U.S.-Ukraine relations. Trump administration officials privately expressed concerns that China — which became Ukraine's top trading partner in 2019 — was flooding Ukraine with easy cash and in return embedding itself in Ukraine's critical sectors including defense and telecom. * U.S. officials are worried about China stealing intelligence secrets and wielding nefarious influence over allies who are increasingly beholden to Beijing.Yes, but: Senior U.S. government officials have been trying for years to persuade Ukraine to stop China from buying Motor Sich, an aero engine manufacturer that is the crown jewel of Ukraine's defense sector. * In the interview, Zelensky said for the first time definitively that he will not allow China, or any other country, to buy a controlling stake in Motor Sich. * "Never," he said. "Not under me. I am not here for life... [But] in my time [in office], definitely not.The bottom line: Russia is a far more imminent concern for Ukraine. But when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, China never condemned Russia's action. So while Zelensky may not call out China as a threat, he knows that China can't be relied upon in a Russia-Ukraine crisis.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Major storm barreling toward New York City, 20 inches could fall on midtown

    Snow is expected to begin late Sunday night across a wide swath of the northeast, with "in excess of 20 inches of snow in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southern New York, and into southern New England," the NWS said in bulletin. The storm could paralyze New York City, which as of Sunday night was forecast to be at the center of the Nor'easter's bluster, said meteorologist Brian Hurley, of the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi detained as military declares state of emergency

    Follow the latest updates in our live blog A military coup took place in Myanmar early on Monday as the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained in an early morning raid. The army said it had carried out the detentions in response to "election fraud", handing power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposing a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station. The announcement on military-owned Myawaddy TV followed days of concern about the threat of a military coup and comes as the country's new Parliament session was to begin. Myo Nyunt, spokesman for the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, told Reuters by phone that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been "taken" in the early hours of the morning. Adding that he also expected to be detained, he said: "I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law.” He told AFP that he was extremely worried about the pair. "With the situation we see happening now, we have to assume that the military is staging a coup," he said.

  • 10 GOP senators to unveil alternative $600 billion COVID-19 relief package

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) led a group of 10 Republican senators — including fellow moderates Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — that on Sunday announced plans to unveil a $600 million COVID-19 relief package they believe could serve as a bipartisan alternative to President Biden's $1.9 trillion plan, which the GOP has deemed too expensive. The details are expected to be released Monday, though The Washington Post reports it will likely not include Biden's proposal to increase the federal minimum wage and it will also reportedly narrow eligibility for a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals earning $50,000 per year or less or couples earning $100,000 per year or less. The Republicans want to meet with Biden to discuss their counterproposal. "We want to work in good faith with you and your administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges" of the COVID-19 pandemic, they wrote in a letter. Whether Democrats will be open to discussing the idea remains to be seen (Biden's top economic adviser reiterated Sunday that the president is determined to act swiftly), but, as the Post notes, the fact that 10 Republicans are on board with the plan is significant. If the two sides do reach a compromise that would give the Senate the 60 votes required to pass legislation without the Democrats having to seek a workaround. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.How Moscow police's attempts to shut down pro-Navalny protests may have backfired

  • Asian Americans warily watch family overseas enjoy 'normal' life

    One woman with family in South Korea said she’s "jealous that they’re in a place where people care about other people and take precautions."

  • Japan expected to extend COVID-19 state of emergency: sources

    Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency on Tuesday to fight the spread of COVID-19 for Tokyo and other areas, three sources with knowledge of the legal procedures said on Monday. The government will decide on the extension after a meeting of its experts panel on Tuesday, with the emergency period in prefectures including the Tokyo area expected to run for another month, the sources said. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday, one source told Reuters.

  • Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns

    Bangladesh's government sent a fourth group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, ignoring calls from human rights groups for a halt to the move. The 1,466 Rohingya who had been living in the sprawling refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar were sent Saturday to Bhasan Char, an island specifically developed to accommodate 100,000 of the 1 million Rohingya who have fled from neighboring Myanmar.

  • Analysis: Why the Alexei Navalny protests just might restore hope to Russian politics

    When the Russian opposition decided this time to hold a demonstration in front of the Lubyanka, headquarters of the fearsome Federal Security Service (FSB), they were raising the stakes. In response, the Kremlin opted to double down. Last week’s protests were met with sporadic police violence that, however horrific, seemed simply to result from local overreaction and indiscipline. Yesterday’s response was not just more heavy-handed, it was systematically so. All of central Moscow was turned into a fortress; teargas and tasers used in St Petersburg; detainees forced to lie down in the snow in Kazan. Overall, while perhaps fewer came out to march this time, the tally of arrests was higher: almost five thousand. The government’s strategy seems to be to ratchet up the pressure, bit by bit. The aim is to scare away all but the truly hard-core opposition by the threat of near-random arrest or beating, and to leave everyone in no doubt that the Kremlin could do even worse, and will if it has to. Putin, after all, is a post-modern dictator. His regime has to a large extent maintained itself not through fear and force, but apathy. Russians have been convinced that, however imperfect, what they have is about the best for which they could hope. They have also been sold the idea that there is no point in politics. In a stage-managed fake democracy, the ‘opposition’ parties are toothless and ugly, so why vote for them? If change is impossible, why risk persecution by working for it?

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.How Moscow police's attempts to shut down pro-Navalny protests may have backfired

  • Major nor'easter expected to affect 110 million with heavy snow, winds

    Some areas around New York City could get up to 18 inches of snow.

  • Russia detains over 1,000 at Navalny protests

    Police have detained more than a thousand people at Sunday's rallies across Russia to protest the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.Hundreds were detained at rallies in Siberia and Russia's Far East.More were held as protesters took to the streets in Moscow.Police in Moscow detained at least 100 people as the rallies began under snowfall amid a huge police presence, Reuters reporters said. Crowds of protesters were scattered about in Moscow after the organizers twice changed the planned gathering pointPolice took highly unusual steps to seal off pedestrian access to areas of the capital and shut down metro stations.Police put turnout at the Moscow protest at around 300 people.The rallies follow large protests last weekend and are part of a campaign to pressure the Kremlin into freeing President Putin's most prominent opponent.The opposition politician was arrested on January 17th after returning to Moscow from Germany where he'd been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Russia last summer.He accuses Putin of ordering his murder, which the Kremlin denies.

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders

    Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky, where grievances over coronavirus restrictions and the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation have spurred petitions to oust both the governor and the attorney general. It's a card rarely played in any serious way in the Bluegrass State, though Kentucky has had its share of provocative elected officials. In the two new cases, the effort to impeach was triggered by disagreements over policy or executive decisions at the highest levels of Kentucky government.

  • Exclusive: Covid patients dying unnecessarily because they refuse to go on ventilators, medics warn

    Critically ill Covid patients are dying unnecessarily in the second wave because they are refusing to go on ventilators, senior medics have warned. The Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine said its members are being confronted by patients or their families who wrongly believe that the machines will kill them. It follows widespread use of the devices in the early stage of the pandemic, when death rates in intensive care units were high. Ventilator use then declined markedly during the first wave, and this correlated with an improvement in survival. However, Dr Alison Pittard, the dean of the faculty, said recent studies proved that the two were not related and that patients were and are dying from Covid itself and not because of the machines. She told The Telegraph that, during the second wave, colleagues across the country have watched patients die because of their fear of intubation. Although there is not yet published data, Dr Pittard said this trend appears to be more pronounced among patients from ethnic minority backgrounds and those from deprived areas. "It's really difficult for doctors working in ICU when you see a patient deteriorate and you know that if you don't put them on a ventilator they are going to die, but they are refusing," she said. "They get sicker and sicker and sicker, then you have a situation when they become semi-conscious, so you can't have an informed conversation. We have to honour our patients' wishes."