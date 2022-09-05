Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' lewd comedy sketch cited in grooming allegations

Tiffany Haddish arrives at the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" in April 2022. (Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP)

Tiffany Haddish wrote in an Instagram post Monday that she deeply regretted acting in a lewd comedy sketch from 2013 that was cited in a recent child-molestation lawsuit filed against her, adding, "While this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all."

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by two anonymous plaintiffs alleges that Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears “groomed” and “molested” the plaintiffs, who were siblings aged 7 and 14, while filming comedy sketches. One of the videos was uploaded by a user to comedy site Funny or Die, which said it took down the "disgusting" clip in 2018 and that it wasn't involved in its production.

Attorneys for Spears and Haddish both called the allegations a meritless "shakedown," but Haddish's most recent statement on Instagram struck a softer tone.

"I know people have a bunch of questions," said Haddish's Instagram post, which disabled comments. "I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

Per the 31-page suit, Jane Doe’s 2013 interaction with Spears and Haddish allegedly involved her copying the actions of a video in which a man and a woman ate a sandwich while “moaning and making sexual noises” in a way “that simulated the act of fellatio.” Haddish allegedly showed Jane Doe “how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning.”

A 2014 skit involving John Doe was supposed to be a reel intended to help him land a gig at Nickelodeon, the lawsuit says.

In the skit — titled “Through a Pedophile's Eyes,” per the suit — Spears was seen “lusting over the 7-year-old” who was in his underwear while Haddish was not onscreen. “After filming, Mr. Doe called his mother crying, saying he did not want to film anymore,” the suit says.

The suit alleges gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of a minor and seeks damages.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.