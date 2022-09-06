Tiffany Haddish says comedy sketch that partly prompted grooming accusations 'wasn't funny at all': 'I deeply regret having agreed to act in it'

Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish said she regrets being in a skit that partly prompted child sex abuse allegations.

Haddish said on Instagram that the sketch was "intended to be comedic" but "wasn't funny at all."

A lawsuit last week accused Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears of sexually abusing two minors.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence over a lawsuit accusing her and fellow comedian Aries Spears of child sex abuse.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Haddish acknowledged that people "have a bunch of questions" but said there was "very little" she could say due to the ongoing lawsuit.

"But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it," Haddish wrote.

"I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can," she added. Comments were disabled for Haddish's post.

Haddish and Spears were accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother on separate occasions, per a lawsuit filed last Tuesday.

The suit, which was seen by Insider, was filed without the help of legal counsel by a 22-year-old anonymous Jane Doe and alleged that Haddish and Spears molested her younger brother, now 15, during a video shot in 2014.

The lawsuit alleges that the boy ended up in a video called "Through A Pedophiles Eyes," which showed Spears "lusting over the 7-year-old child and molesting him through the video." The suit also mentioned Haddish as having been present during the filming of the sketch.

In a separate incident that involved Jane Doe, Haddish was accused of approaching the girl during a 2013 comedy summer camp and encouraging her to mimic sexually-suggestive actions on camera. According to the suit, the girl complied "so she could go home."

Haddish's lawyer told Insider that the plaintiff's mother had been "trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years." Spears' lawyer told People his client "isn't going to fall for any shakedown."

A representative for Haddish did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

