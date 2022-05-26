Tiffany Trump, daughter of former president Donald Trump, picks Mar-a-Lago for Palm Beach wedding

Before you head north for the summer, make sure somebody’s in charge of your mailbox.

And keep Nov. 12 clear.

Word is that the Save-the-Date cards are already in the mail for the November wedding of Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, to her longtime boo, Nigerian-born industrial heir Michael Boulos.

Money was on a summer wedding in Michael's ancestral Greece, where the couple met, but now it appears the Temples of the Gods aren't up to the bride-to-be's expectations.

So her father's Mar-a-Lago Club it is.

Nov. 12.

More than 500 guests.

Pyrotechnics.

Black tie.

So keep an eye out for the mailman. If you don't get it soon, you're probably not invited.

Or maybe it's just slow, seeing as how all those post offices were closed last year.

When the pair met in 2018, Boulos was a student at City University of London, where he was studying project management.

Tiffany was a law student at Georgetown.

Both were vacationing in Santorini, Tiffany with Lindsay Lohan.

Wait ... what?

Boulos proposed in the White House Rose Garden on his future father-in-law's last day in office, sealing the deal with a blinding 13-carat emerald-cut diamond estimated to be worth more than $1.2 million.

Just think ... if some of Dad's Palm Beach friends and deep-pocketed campaign doors show up, that probably won't even be the priciest bling at the reception.

