Tiffany Trump goes public with wealthy new boyfriend: See the pic!

Making it Instagram official!

Tiffany Trump took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself with her new boyfriend, Michael Boulos, marking the first time that she's publicly acknowledged her new romance.

In the photo, Trump and Boulos are standing in front of a Christmas tree inside the White House. Trump is wearing a form-fitting black halter dress, while Boulos wears a classic suit with a festive red tie.





The photo comes over a month after Page Six first reported that the first daughter was dating the wealthy Nigerian scion who comes from a billionaire family. The pair reportedly met last summer on Mykonos.

The outlet had reported that Boulos spent Thanksgiving with his new girlfriend at her father's resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, where he met the rest of her famous family.

"Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar," a source told Page Six. "But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president's unfortunate comment about African nations."

Tiffany has clearly moved on from her breakup from Ross Mechanic, who she dated for around two years starting when they were both undergraduate students at the University of Pennsylvania. The pair quietly called it quits in the fall of 2017, though news of the split didn't become known until the spring.