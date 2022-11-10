Tiffany Trump wedding at Mar-a-Lago? Nuptials loom for The Donald's youngest daughter ... or so they say

Will an unwelcome blowhard named Nicole mess up Tiffany Trump's wedding venue, Mar-a-Lago?

Is there even going to be a wedding at Mar-a-Lago?

Other than an Instagram post showing Tiffany flanked by Ivanka and their sister-in-law Lara — ostensibly taken at her bridal shower in Miami last weekend — there hasn't been a crumb of wedding info tossed on our nosy path.

Who is designing her dress?

Don't know. Tiffany, apparently, didn't emulate her stepmother Melania, who was pictured on the cover of Vogue in her astounding John Galliano/Christian Dior bridal froth a full two weeks before her wedding to Donald.

Still, a suspicious person could take a look at that Instagram pic of Tiffany in her white lace dress with Lara and Ivanka in nearly matching blue-and-white dresses and think "Bride and bridesmaids, secret wedding."

Are we being yanked?

It's not like there wasn't some tomfoolery a while back.

Earlier reports swirled of an engagement that turned out to be non-existent.

Around the 2019 Christmas holidays a bogus invitation began circulating that Tiffany and beau Michael Boulos would be feted at an engagement party at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's weekend.

There were more than a few clues that the invitation might be sketchy.

In addition to the glaring "Palm Beach Island" geographical reference — really, who says "Palm Beach Island"? — there were protocol errors, including using the position of "The President of the United States" on stationery without the presidential seal.

Rookie fraudsters, no doubt.

Michael, the heir to a multibillion-dollar family fortune and Tiffany's boyfriend of a year and a half, (at that time) shut the jest down good-naturedly, but right quick.

The non-bridegroom addressed the prank in a post on his Instagram account in the form of a New Year's greeting.

"Want to wish everyone a happy new year!!" he wrote. "FYI though, the letter/invitation that has spread around in the past two days is not real, it's been completely made up ..."

He punctuated the sentiment with double "laughing so hard I'm crying" emojis.

That was almost two years ago.

Since then, he bent down on one knee in the White House Rose Garden and he put a ring on it — a honkin' big blinder that needs its own seat on the Boulos family's Global 7500.

There were photos. We all saw the ring. We all saw him one one knee.

Then, nothing.

We still have questions.

Who, exactly, are her attendants?

Don't know.

Who's the party planner?

Don't know.

What's on the menu?

Don't know.

Who's on the guest list?

Don't know.

Is it a cash bar?

Don't know.

Maybe that's the info the FBI was really looking for when they raided the joint.

