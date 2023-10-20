Tiffany “New York” Pollard Says the Late David Gest Haunts Her Kitchen

Reality television veteran Tiffany “New York” Pollard says she and the late David Gest had not made up before he died and she didn’t rewatch the Celebrity Big Brother episode where she mistakenly thinks he passed. She reveals the ghost of David keeps making things go bump in the night in her kitchen, takes a moment to ask his spirit to please stop messing with the coffee maker and says he should have been mad at her for saying he’d died on CBB.

View comments